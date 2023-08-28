Who were the victims of Florida store shooting? Hail of 9 bullets fired by racist Ryan Palmeter killed one

A white man gunned down three black people in a racially-motivated attack at a Dollar General store in Florida. The victims of racist Ryan Palmeter have been identified as AJ Laguerre, 19, Angela Michelle Carr, 52, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. Ryan eventually turned the gun on himself.

A photograph of shooter Ryan Christopher Palmeter is shown on a video monitor during Sheriff T.K. Waters' press conference at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters building in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Aug, 27, 2023. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)(AP)

The 21-year shooter, who targeted the Jacksonville shop, shot AJ dead as he tried to escape. Angela was gunned down by 11 bullets as she sat in her car in the parking lot outside the store. Gerald was killed while he was entering the shop with his girlfriend, Sheriff TK Waters confirmed, according to New York Post. Many other people managed to flee the store as Ryan attempted to shoot them.

‘City of Jacksonville, Florida - Government’ posted on Facebook that a prayer vigil for the victims was held. “Remember these victims’ names and hold their families close to your heart. No more hate. No more division. We have to come together as a City against racism and violence,” the post reads, in part.

‘I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence’

It is believed that Ryan acted alone in the attack. “There is absolutely no evidence that the shooter is part of any larger group,” Waters said.

“This was, quite frankly, a maniac who decided he wanted to take lives,” the sheriff added. “He targeted a certain group a people, and that’s black people, that’s what he said he wanted to kill. And that’s very clear.”

A suicide note and multiple racist manifestos were found in Ryan’s computer at his parents’ Clay County house. “The manifesto is, quite frankly, the diary of a madman,” said Waters. “He was just completely irrational. But with irrational thoughts, he knew what he was doing. He was 100% lucid.”

“This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated black people,” Waters said. “He wanted to kill n——.”

According to witnesses, Ryan was wearing a mask, a tactical vest, and gloves during the shooting. Ryan initially went to Edward Waters University, notably historically Black college in Jacksonville. “Any member of that race at that time was in danger — of the black race,” Waters said.

Waters further said, according to CBS News, “I urge us all not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence. There's no reason or explanation that will ever account for the shooter's decisions and actions."

"His sickening ideology is not representative of the values of this Jacksonville community that we all love so much," he added. “We are not a community of hate. We stand united with the good and decent people of this city. We reject this inexcusable violence, and this agency will not rest until this investigation is complete and every available avenue of accountability have been exhausted.”