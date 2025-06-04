1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Toronto's Lawrence Heights

One person was killed and five other people injured with non-life-threatening gunshots in a shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in Canada on Tuesday evening. Mayor Olivia Chow posted the update on X, saying the Toronto shooting occurred in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. She further said that her office is in contact with the Toronto police. Mayor Olivia Chow posted the update on X, saying the shooting occurred in the Lawrence Heights area. (Pic for representational purpose only)

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle.”

Further, she thanked the first responders by saying, “I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon.”

Meanwhile, the Toronto police also posted an update saying that one male has died and 5 people are being transported to the hospital. Command post is also being set up on Ranee Ave & Allen Road. The police have not released details about any suspects related to Toronto shooting.