Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Toronto's Lawrence Heights

ByHT News Desk
Jun 04, 2025 08:22 AM IST

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that she is deeply disturbed and that her office is in contact with the Toronto police.

One person was killed and five other people injured with non-life-threatening gunshots in a shooting in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood in Canada on Tuesday evening. Mayor Olivia Chow posted the update on X, saying the Toronto shooting occurred in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. She further said that her office is in contact with the Toronto police.

Mayor Olivia Chow posted the update on X, saying the shooting occurred in the Lawrence Heights area. (Pic for representational purpose only)
Mayor Olivia Chow posted the update on X, saying the shooting occurred in the Lawrence Heights area. (Pic for representational purpose only)

“Disturbed by news of the shootings in the Lawrence Heights area this evening. My office is in contact with Toronto Police, who are on scene now and investigating, and the local councillor Deputy Mayor Mike Colle.”

Further, she thanked the first responders by saying, “I want to thank the first responders - Toronto Police, Fire and Paramedic services for your work on a very busy and challenging scene. Toronto Police are working to provide an update soon.”

Meanwhile, the Toronto police also posted an update saying that one male has died and 5 people are being transported to the hospital. Command post is also being set up on  Ranee Ave & Allen Road. The police have not released details about any suspects related to Toronto shooting.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 1 dead, 5 injured in shooting near Toronto's Lawrence Heights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On