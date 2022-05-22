1 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Southern California party

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Police investigate the scene of a deadly shooting late Friday, in San Bernardino, California..(AP)
 One person was killed and eight people were wounded following an overnight shooting at a large party in Southern California, police said Saturday.

Officers from the San Bernardino police dispatched late Friday found the one person who was killed outside the party, which was at a business in a strip mall in the city east of Los Angeles, Sgt. Equino Thomas said.

He said eight other people were shot and taken to area hospitals, most with their own transportation. Police said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Thomas said no arrests have been made nor has the suspect been identified.

Police said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party and the victims don't seem to have been intentionally targeted.

