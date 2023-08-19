Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 1 killed after Russia shells village near Ukraine's Kherson

1 killed after Russia shells village near Ukraine's Kherson

Reuters |
Aug 19, 2023 01:41 AM IST

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

One person was killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of a village near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Friday, the prosecutor general's office said.

A local resident clear debris in her house destroyed as a result of missiles strike to Kherson(AFP)

The prosecutors did not provide details of the incident and did not name the village, but said some private houses were damaged.

In a separate case, the prosecutors said, four people were injured after Russia shelled the residential area of the city of Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk region close to Bakhmut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
village russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP