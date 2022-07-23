Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site: Report
world news

10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site: Report

Personnel were moving around the mining site "when a mountainside collapse occurred", a local TV channel reported.
Image for representation (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:41 PM IST
AFP |

Ten people were killed and seven injured Saturday after the collapse of a section of a mountain at a coal mine in China, state television channel CCTV reported.

The accident took place around 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT) in the northwestern province of Gansu, said CCTV, adding that rescue operations are now over.

Personnel were moving around the mining site "when a mountainside collapse occurred".

The collapse "buried these employees as well as vehicles", said CCTV.

According to the final report Saturday evening after the discovery of the last body, "10 people died and seven were slightly injured", it said, quoting local authorities.

"An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the accident."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coal mining
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP