10% or 15% tariff? US customs rolls out 10% levy, Trump admin says 'working to increase' it to 15%

Hours after the US Customs and Border Protection agency notified new 10 per cent global tariffs, the President Donald Trump-led administration said it is working to increase the levy to 15 per cent.
A White House official on Tuesday said that Trump has had “no change of heart” regarding his decision to impose a 15% tariff rate, Reuters news agency reported.
The US President had announced the 15% hike on tariffs on Saturday, after formally announcing new 10% duties under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. These duties will replace the earlier tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 1977.
The White House official did not elaborate on the timeline for the notification of the hiked 15% tariffs, saying there was no further detail on that, according to Reuters.
