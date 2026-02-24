Edit Profile
    10% or 15% tariff? US customs rolls out 10% levy, Trump admin says 'working to increase' it to 15%

    US President Trump had announced the 15% hike on tariffs on Saturday, after formally announcing new 10% duties under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

    Published on: Feb 24, 2026 8:36 PM IST
    By Arya Mishra
    Hours after the US Customs and Border Protection agency notified new 10 per cent global tariffs, the President Donald Trump-led administration said it is working to increase the levy to 15 per cent.

    A White House official on Tuesday said that Trump has had “no change of heart” regarding his decision to impose a 15% tariff rate. (REUTERS)
    A White House official on Tuesday said that Trump has had “no change of heart” regarding his decision to impose a 15% tariff rate, Reuters news agency reported.

    The US President had announced the 15% hike on tariffs on Saturday, after formally announcing new 10% duties under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. These duties will replace the earlier tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), 1977.

    The White House official did not elaborate on the timeline for the notification of the hiked 15% tariffs, saying there was no further detail on that, according to Reuters.

      Arya Mishra

      Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi and part of the digital news team. She covers breaking news, with a focus on crime, international affairs and politics. She has previously worked with the The Indian Express as part of the online news team. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid reader with a particular love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys unwinding with music during free time. She enjoys writing in-depth articles and explainers, as well as running live blogs and engaging in real-time news coverage. She has had three years of experience in fast-paced newsroom environments.

