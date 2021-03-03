Home / World News / 10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports

It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:51 PM IST
File photo of Ain al-Asad air base(AP)

Several rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.

It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.

About 13 rockets were launched from a location about 8 km (5 miles) from the base, which is in western Anbar province, a Baghdad Operations Command official told Reuters.

The Pope will visit Iraq despite deteriorating security in some parts of the country which has seen the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years.

On Feb. 16 a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

