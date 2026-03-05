10,000 pounds per person: UK to offer fees to failed asylum seekers who leave voluntarily

The UK is working on new ways to battle its immigration crisis, the latest being paying failed asylum workers a lumpsum fee to leave the country voluntarily. As per a report by the London Broadcasting Company, the UK Home Office is expected to announce this pilot programme on Thursday. The Home Secretary, who is known for her hardline immigration policies, stated she will do "whatever it takes" to remove incentives which is causing illegal migration to the UK. (REUTERS)

Citing Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, the LBC reported that the Home Office will open the pilot with 150 families and is looking to pay around 10,000 pounds per person.

Speaking to the radio station, families of failed asylum seekers will be paid up to 40,000 pounds if they volunteer to leave the UK within a seven-day deadline.

As per Mahmood, who took inspiration from a programme in Denmark, if the plan is rolled out nationwide, it could save a Home Office up to 20 million pounds a year.

"Taxpayers should not be footing millions of pounds to accommodate families who have no right to be here, especially when others comply with the rules and leave the UK when required. That is why we are acting to remove them swiftly, cut hotel use and slash costs," Mahmood told LBC.

The Home Secretary, who is known for her hardline immigration policies, stated she will do "whatever it takes" to remove incentives which is causing illegal migration to the UK.

In case families refuse to leave or obstruct their departure from the UK, they will not be eligible for the scheme and will lose support for their stay from the Home Office.

UK doubles down on immigration This new plan to tackle illegal migration in the UK comes just as the country made refugee status temporary. Under this new rule, which came without a parliamentary vote, asylum cases will be reviewed every 30 months, after which seekers could be sent to their country of origin, provided it is deemed safe to do so.

Those who have already applied for asylum can stay in the UK as per the existing rules, which allows for five years of protection.