10-year-old Sara Sharif found dead at home was being homeschooled after facing bullying

The discovery of 10-year-old Sara Sharif's lifeless body at her residence in Horsell, Woking, on August 10, has prompted an investigation into her education circumstances. The young girl had been removed from school and was being educated at home prior to her demise. This is a photo issued by Surrey Police on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 of Sara Sharif. Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest a man in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter in the U.K. Sara Sharif was found dead at her home in Woking, on the southern outskirts of London, on Aug. 10, U.K. police said in a statement. (AP)

Surrey Police is trying to locate her father, Urfan Sharif, his brother, Faisal Malik, and his partner, Beinash Batool, who had departed for Pakistan the day before the incident.

A recent post-mortem examination has revealed that Sara had endured "multiple and extensive injuries" over an extended period of time, further deepening the mystery surrounding her untimely death.

A neighbor, wishing to remain anonymous, shared insights into Sara's situation, revealing that the girl had been taken out of school due to bullying over her hijab. Sara's father's partner, Beinash Batool, had informed the neighbor about the decision to homeschool her.

The neighbor expressed concern about Sara's lack of interaction with children her own age, but Ms. Batool reportedly cited connections made through the mosque and swimming lessons. “I suggested to Beinash that Sara needed to be with children her own age, she replied that she was making friends at the mosque and in her swimming lessons,” the neighbor said.

Describing Sara, the neighbor recalled her as "reserved and quiet." The neighbor observed Sara's interactions with her younger sibling, noting her gentle demeanor. "She often carried the baby in her arms, and sometimes I saw her playing with him. I never saw her smile or laugh," the neighbor told BBC.

The authorities are collaborating with counterparts in Pakistan to locate the individuals who left the country before Sara's death. Surrey County Council and Surrey Police have acknowledged prior engagement with the family, though these interactions were characterized as "limited" and “historic.”