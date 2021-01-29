IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
world news

11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas

"Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today. Two soldiers are in critical condition," the base officials said late on Thursday.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:52 PM IST
The incident is being investigated. (File Photo. Representative image)

Eleven American soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance at the Fort Bliss base in the US state of Texas, with two of them in critical condition, officials said.

"Fort Bliss is investigating an incident involving 11 Fort Bliss Soldiers injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise, today. Two soldiers are in critical condition," the base officials said late on Thursday.

The incident is being investigated, with all servicemen involved being under medical supervision.

The base did not provide further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP