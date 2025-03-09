Menu Explore
12 people injured by 3 men shooting randomly at Toronto pub customers

AP |
Mar 09, 2025 12:38 AM IST

TORONTO — A dozen people were injured in a shooting at an eastern Toronto pub in what police called a reckless act of violence by three men who entered the bar and fired randomly without warning.

Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service said that authorities received numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined that three males entered the pub and began shooting at customers, MacIntyre said during a news conference at the scene. There were no immediate arrests.

“One male was armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, the other two males were armed with handguns, and they walked into the bar, they produced their guns and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside,” MacIntyre said, adding that there were no fatalities.

Police arrived at the scene and found 12 people suffering from various injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals and six were confirmed to have gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, MacIntyre said, calling the victims “extremely lucky.” The remaining six victims were hurt by flying and broken glass.

The motive wasn't immediately clear, MacIntyre said, calling the shooting “a brazen and reckless act of violence that’s really shaken our community and the city itself.”

MacIntyre said that he and other officers were “horrified” by what they saw on a security video.

“These guys just looked at the ground and opened fire," he said.

Shortly after the shooting, police said that a suspect wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing in a silver car and was still at large after the shooting. People were being warned to stay away from the area.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she had spoken to Police Chief Myron Demkiw and was told “all necessary resources” had been deployed.

“It is troubling because of the magnitude of the shootings and the number of people hurt, and I don’t want to speculate as to the why and how,” Chow told reporters Saturday morning at a news conference.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

