13-year-old boy dies after getting shot at NYC playground, teen suspect arrested

May 23, 2023 10:40 PM IST

Cops deemed the fatal shooting incident as a homicide.

A 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head by two masked gunmen near Staten Island playground in New York, succumbed to his injuries on Monday at Richmond University Medical Center. Cops deemed the fatal shooting incident as a homicide.

Image for representation(Getty Images)
Image for representation(Getty Images)

New York Police Department identified the deceased boy as Jamoure Harrell who was shot at around 4pm on Friday inside Reverend Doctor Maggie Howard Playground, near NYCHA’s Stapleton Houses.

Meanwhile, one of the gunmen (a 17-year-old boy) responsible for the killing, has been arrested by US Marshals early Tuesday. Till Early Tuesday, the police department didn't confirm anything on the possible motive behind the murder.

As per a report by New York Post, Malcolm Penn who works as a violence interrupter identified Jamoure as an eighth-grader at the Eagle Academy for Young Men of Staten Island in the Clifton neighborhood. Penn highlighted that Jamoure was a “bright, energetic kid just full of life.”

“He’s a kid from this community. I knew him from coming out, playing basketball, being out in the park. He’s very energetic in the schools. For the most part, he’s an energetic, good kid,” said Penn.

The shooting incident which caused the death of Jamoure led to the lockdown of an elementary school nearby the site of crime.

“I heard gunshots and my friends were panicking. We all sat down quietly,” a second-grader at PS 78 was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

“The teacher told us to be quiet. He told us to go under our seats. ‘Don’t move, don’t make no noise. I need to keep you guys safe,’” said the second-grader.

new york city
