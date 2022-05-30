14 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash site: 'Some beyond recognition'

Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far from the wreckage of a plane that crashed into a mountainside in Nepal with 22 people on board, news agency AFP reported Monday citing the country's Civil Aviation Authority. "Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, search continues for the remaining. The weather is very bad but we were able to take a team to the crash site. No other flight has been possible," spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn told AFP

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs in Nepal says that while the offical statement is due, assessment shows that “no one could have survived" the crash. “We suspected all the passengers on board the aircraft have lost their lives. Our preliminary assessment shows that no one could have survived the plane crash, but official statement is due,” Ministry spokesperson Phadindra Mani Pokhrel told news agency ANI.

Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu told ANI that some of bodies recovered from the crash site are ‘beyond recognition’ and the search for others passengers is still underway. “Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official was quoted as saying.

Nepal plane crash | A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air.



“Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Pieces of the wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed on Sunday morning were found at 14,500ft in Sano Sware Bhir of Thasang in Mustang district in northwestern Nepal, after nearly 20 hours since the plane went missing, the Nepal Army said on Monday.

With ANI, PTI and AFP inputs

