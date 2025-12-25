Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

14 countries condemn Israel's expansion of West Bank settlements. What statement says

AFP |
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 12:23 am IST

On Sunday, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the authorities had greenlit the settlements.

Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, and Germany, condemned on Wednesday Israel's recent approval of new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Fourteen countries, including France, Britain, Canada and Japan, condemned on December 24, 2025, Israel's recent approval of new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)
"We, States of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom condemn the approval by the Israeli security cabinet of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank," said a joint statement released by the French foreign ministry.

"We recall our clear opposition to any form of annexation and to the expansion of settlement policies," it added.

On Sunday, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the authorities had greenlit the settlements, saying the move was aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state.

In their statement, the countries stressed such unilateral actions "violate international law" and risk undermining a fragile ceasefire in Gaza as mediators push for the implementation of the second phase of the truce.

The countries urged Israel "to reverse this decision, as well as the expansion of settlements".

They also reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution... where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace and security".

Israel has occupied the West Bank following a war in 1967.

Excluding east Jerusalem, which was occupied and annexed by Israel in 1967, more than 500,000 Israelis live in the West Bank, along with about three million Palestinian residents.

Earlier this month, the United Nations said the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank -- all of which are illegal under international law -- had reached its highest level since at least 2017.

