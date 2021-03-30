Home / World News / 14 countries express ‘shared concerns’ over WHO report on Covid-19 origins
world news

14 countries express ‘shared concerns’ over WHO report on Covid-19 origins

A group of 14 nations including the US, Britain, Japan, Australia and Canada has expressed “shared concerns” with a WHO-backed study on the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak in China
By Yashwant Raj
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A file photo taken on January 25, 2020 shows medical staff arriving with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China. (AFP)

A group of 14 countries including the US, Britain, Japan, Australia and Canada has expressed “shared concerns” with a WHO-backed study on the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak in China and said they supported a “independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence” of the pandemic.

They also said the report was “significantly delayed” and added that it “lacked access to complete, original data and samples”, pointing to a lack of cooperation and transparency from China, with naming it.

They did not, however, directly reject the report and said they remained committed to working with the World Health Organization.

“Together, we support a transparent and independent analysis and evaluation, free from interference and undue influence, of the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the 14 countries said in a joint statement.

The countries are Australia, Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, South Korea, Slovenia, Britain and the US.

“In this regard, we join in expressing shared concerns regarding the recent WHO-convened study in China, while at the same time reinforcing the importance of working together towards the development and use of a swift, effective, transparent, science-based and independent process for international evaluations of such outbreaks of unknown origin in the future,” they added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Germany imposes restrictions on AstraZeneca Covid-19 jabs for people below 60

Turkey reimposes restrictions after sharp rise in Covid-19 infections

State police to probe Virginia Beach police shooting

Biden administration announces new measures to counter anti-Asian violence

The report released earlier on Tuesday suggests the deadly virus jumped from bats to other animals to humans. Interestingly, it discounts as “extremely unlikely” the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a lab - a theory that many experts believe, including Robert Redfield, former US head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Noting the WHO’s mission to advance global health security, the 14 countries expressed full support for its staff and experts, saying that “with such an important mandate, it is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the Sars-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples”.

They added that “there must now be a renewed commitment by the WHO and all member states to access, transparency and timeliness”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP