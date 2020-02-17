e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 14 dead, over 24 injured as lorry ploughs into vehicles, pedestrians in DR Congo

14 dead, over 24 injured as lorry ploughs into vehicles, pedestrians in DR Congo

Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya told AFP the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed on Sunday.

world Updated: Feb 17, 2020 03:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kinshasa
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
Civilians look at the wreckage of a public transport van following an accident in Mont-Ngafula district of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday. (Reuters Photo )
         

At least 14 people died and some two dozen more were hurt when a lorry ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa, police said.

Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya told AFP the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed on Sunday.

“To date, there are 14 dead and several injured. There could be more than 30 injured,” Health Minister Eteni Longodo said after visiting the scene.

“The government is here. We are taking care of the people. We shall ensure that everybody benefits from quality treatment,” Longodo added.

Congolese often accuse the authorities of responding inadequately to such incidents.

Interior Minister Gilbert Kankonde, who joined Longodo at the scene, said the government would seek to take “preventive measures” to crack down on speeding along a busy sloping stretch of road near the university.

Witness Joseph Enenge told UN-run Okapi radio he estimated the death toll at around 30 while another witness, Yasmine Lutonadio, told AFP that “there were so many dead, I just can’t take it in.” Enenge and Lutonadio said the lorry had hit around eight vehicles.

AFPTV saw half a dozen shattered vehicles at the scene, including two minibuses and three cars.

Top Congo FM radio tweeted that the lorry was carrying a cargo of stones and hit “several vehicles and motorbikes”, without giving further details.

tags
top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
‘Despite pressure, govt will remain firm’: PM Modi rules out rethink on CAA
‘Despite pressure, govt will remain firm’: PM Modi rules out rethink on CAA
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
Odisha man hacks 4 relatives to death over land dispute
Odisha man hacks 4 relatives to death over land dispute
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
India, Russia begin talks for cooperation in oil project
India, Russia begin talks for cooperation in oil project
Tigers chase tourists in Chhattisgarh, foresters sacked
Tigers chase tourists in Chhattisgarh, foresters sacked
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news