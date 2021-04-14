Home / World News / 14 injured in explosion during football match in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
14 injured in explosion during football match in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report

The local police informed that unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) next to the wall of the football ground which exploded during a match in Pakistan's Balochistan.
APR 14, 2021
As many as 14 people were injured in an explosion during a football match on Tuesday in a town located in Pakistan's Balochistan.

"As many as 14 people watching the football match got injured in the blast that rocked the industrial (Hub) town," Tariq Elahi Mastoi, a district police officer said, The Express Tribune reported.

"Fortunately, no football player was injured in the blast," the officer said.

The local police informed that unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) next to the wall of the football ground which exploded during a match.

Police have registered a case has been against the unidentified persons. So far, no terror outfit has taken the responsibility for the blast.

There has been an increase in violence in Balochistan, with several incidents being reported last year, Dawn reported.

