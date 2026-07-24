15 killed in militant attack in Pakistan; 2 cops, military officials among victims

At least 15 people, including soldiers, police personnel and a government official, were killed after militants targeted a security check post in Pakistan's north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province overnight, the military said on Friday.
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Security forces killed 12 militants during the attack, which took place in Tank district, news agency AFP reported citing the military.
Explosives-laden vehicle used in attack
The attackers drove a vehicle packed with explosives into the perimeter wall of the security check post, causing extensive destruction.
"The attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall," the statement said. "Due to blast impact, infrastructure at check post was seriously damage."
The military described the casualties as members of the country's security and public service.
"Fifteen brave sons of soil including twelve military, two policemen and a government official ex forest department rendered the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),"
No group claims responsibility
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No organisation immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the region has witnessed an increase in militant violence linked to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out repeated attacks in the area.
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No organisation immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the region has witnessed an increase in militant violence linked to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out repeated attacks in the area.
Pakistan has repeatedly blamed the rise in attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Balochistan on militant groups operating from Afghanistan. The Taliban government in Kabul has denied any Afghan involvement.
The Taliban administration and the United Nations said dozens of civilians were killed in the latest Pakistani strikes on eastern Afghanistan in June.
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