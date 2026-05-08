'Who asked you to speak in English?': Pak's bizarre counter of Indian military's Operation Sindoor anniversary presser

Shortly after Indian military personnel held a presser on Thursday on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan also did the same. Reacting to India's remarks during the media interaction, Pakistan's Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry had a bizarre counter: the use of the English language. A joint commanders’ conference held to commemorate the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. (ANI) “A little while ago, the Indian DGMO and senior officers did a press briefing. First of all, why are they speaking English? Is it because you want to tell the world what happened?,” Chaudhary said, reacting to the presser. A video of this counter is going viral, with users mocking its logic.

As India marked one year of Operation Sindoor, the military action launched to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure across the border on May 7, 2025, Pakistan also marked the anniversary of what it termed “Marka-e-Haq”. According to GeoNews, Chaudhary held the press conference alongside Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan and Air Vice Marshal Tariq Ghazi in Pakistan. Pakistan's claims on Op Sindoor Chaudhary falsely claimed that India's operation was “unprovoked”. Operation Sindoor was announced to avenge the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. The Pakistan military official also claimed to have downed Indian jets, an assertion India has refuted many times in the past. In the Thursday presser, India's Air Marshal AK Bharti listed the big damage India inflicted on Pakistan during the four-day conflict last year. “We struck and decimated their 9 terrorist camps on 7th May. The proof is there for everybody to see. We struck 11 of their airfields. We destroyed 13 of their aircraft either on the ground or in the air, including one high-value airborne asset at a record distance of 300 kilometres plus,” he said. He also clarified that neither India's military or civilian infrastructure suffered any damage in the conflict.