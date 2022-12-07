16 dead, including soldiers, in Donetsk road accident: Russian-proxy official

More than a dozen people have died in a road accident in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, which is mostly controlled by Russian forces, the Moscow-installed region's head said Wednesday.

"A tragedy on the T-0517 highway claimed the lives of 16 people, among them were some of our defenders," the Russia-appointed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said on Telegram.

Four other passengers were injured in the accident that took place between Torez and Shakhtarsk, according to Pushilin.

He offered "sincere condolences" and wished a "speedy recovery" to the injured.

Fighting for months has raged around the frontline in Donestk, a mining and steel base, which Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed despite not fully controlling it.

