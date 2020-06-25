e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 16 vaccines against Covid-19 enter clinical evaluation stage, 125 candidates in preclinical evaluation: WHO’s draft landscape

16 vaccines against Covid-19 enter clinical evaluation stage, 125 candidates in preclinical evaluation: WHO’s draft landscape

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, ChAdOx1-S, has become the first to enter the final stages of clinical trials against the coronavirus disease.

world Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa.
A volunteer receives an injection from a medical worker during the country's first human clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus, at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (REUTERS)
         

With nearly 10 million Covid-19 patients across the globe and over 4.8 coronavirus fatalities, the need for a Covid-19 antidote becomes more urgent by the day.

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc.’s experimental vaccine, ChAdOx1-S, has become the first to enter the final stages of clinical trials against the coronavirus disease.

But Oxford and AstraZeneca’s collaborative initiative is not the only one in the race to arrive at a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the World Health Organisation’s draft landscape of Covid-19 vaccines, there were 10 candidates in the advanced clinical trials and 115 in preclinical evaluation stages on June 12. On June 22, 13 experimental vaccines were there in clinical trials and another 129 in the preclinical evaluation stage. The latest WHO draft notifies 16 experimental vaccines to be in clinical trials and another 125 in the preclinical evaluation stage as of June 24.

CanSino Biological Inc./Beijing Institute of Biotechnology; Moderna/NIAID; Wuhan Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm; Beijing Institute of Biological Products/Sinopharm; Sinovac; Novavax; BioNTech/Fosun Pharma/Pfizer; Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences; Inovio Pharmaceuticals; Genexine Consortium; Gamaleya Research Institute; Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc./GSK/Dynavax; Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical/Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences; Imperial College London and Curevac are 15 other contenders who have their experimental vaccines in the clinical trials phase, WHO’s latest draft landscape states.

Spearheading the effort to formulate a Covid-19 vaccine are US-based Moderna Inc. and China’s Sinovac Biotech - both will enter the final stage of trials next month.

Beijing-based China National Biotec Group Co. is the latest to receive regulatory approval to conduct phase 3 trials of its Covid-19 vaccines in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Indian companies are also partnering to develop vaccine candidates that are currently in the preclinical trial stages.Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnerships with US-biotech firm Codagenix, Austria’s Themis Bioscience and Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad is working on three vaccine candidates. Delhi-based Panacea Biotec is partnering with Refana Inc. in the US to develop an inactivated whole virus vaccine. Zydus Cadila in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad-based India Immunologicals have also formed partnerships to develop Covid-19 vaccines.

tags
top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In