17 sets of twins to join primary school in Scotland's Inverclyde this year

A Scottish council has come into the spotlight once again for having a notable cluster of twins commencing their primary school journey this year. 17 sets of twins have enrolled at the St Patrick’s Primary in Greenock this academic year. This contributes to an already remarkable tally of more than 147 sets of twins attending primary schools in the Inverclyde region, further cementing its standing as the council area with the most substantial prevalence of twins in educational establishments.

"A total of 17 sets of ‘similar siblings’ are due to begin P1 on Friday 18 August 2023, the website of the Inverclyde council states.

The Inverclyde locality in Scotland has earned the moniker 'Twinverclyde' due to its elevated rate of twin births. This reputation was solidified when an unprecedented 19 sets of twins commenced their school journey in 2015, the Metro reports.

In the current year, the district is witnessing its second-highest recorded rate of twins. Among the twins joining the school this year, the majority – 15 out of the 17 sets – assembled for a dress rehearsal in Greenock recently.

Speaking about the dress rehearsal event Depute Provost of Inverclyde Graeme Brooks said, “Excitement is definitely building for the start of the new term next week, and what better way to look forward to that than seeing the pupils here looking resplendent in their uniforms… It’s also a good bit of fun for parents too – and a handy dress rehearsal ahead of the real thing next Friday.”

“We’re lucky to have so many incredible schools here in Inverclyde with every one renewed or extensively refurbished,” he added.

