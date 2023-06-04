Home / World News / 19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mining workers' dormitory

19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mining workers' dormitory

AP |
Jun 04, 2023 08:37 PM IST

A landslide tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory early Sunday morning in southwestern China, killing 19 people, authorities said.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.(Twitter)
The disaster struck in a mountainous rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks.

More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

Those killed were all apparently workers with the Jinkaiyuan mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

