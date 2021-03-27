Home / World News / 2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
world news

2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings

Several people were in custody but their possible involvement in the shootings was still under investigation.
PTI | | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Multiple roads were blocked off while police worked in the area.(Representational Image / GETTY)

Two people are dead and eight people were wounded in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, police said Saturday.

Eight people were shot just after 11 p.m. Friday, Virginia Beach police said in a news release. All eight were taken to local hospitals, with some of their conditions ranging from serious to life-threatening.

One woman died of a gunshot wound on the scene, the release said. At an earlier news conference, police Chief Paul Neudigate said the death possibly stemmed from an unrelated shooting.

The release also said one officer suffered minor injuries. Neudigate had said the officer was struck by a vehicle during the investigation.

A different officer fatally shot a man at the shooting scene. While officers were investigating the original shooting, shots were fired nearby, Neudigate said. The officer confronted the man, leading to the deadly gunfire.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division.

The original shooting and the officer shooting were being investigated concurrently, the release said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Western Countries urge UNSC to discuss North Korean missile issue on Tuesday

UN expresses gratitude as India gifts 200,000 vaccine doses for peacekeepers

Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews ash, debris in new eruption

US Congressman sends Holi greetings to Indian-Americans

“We have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night,” Neudigate said during the news conference.

No suspect information was immediately available. Neudigate said several people were in police custody but their possible involvement in the shooting was still under investigation.

Multiple roads were blocked off throughout the night while police worked in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP