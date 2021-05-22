Home / World News / 2 dead, 8 wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis
2 dead, 8 wounded after shooting in downtown Minneapolis

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.
AP | , Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.(Getty / Representational Image)

A shooting in downtown Minneapolis killed two people and wounded eight others, police said early Saturday.

The 10 people shot included five men and five women, the police department said in a series of tweets.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition, police said. The other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Police spokesperson John Elder said the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting, KMSP-TV reported.

