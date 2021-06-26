Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 2 finds in Israel, China shed new light on our origin
world news

2 finds in Israel, China shed new light on our origin

In a similar breakthrough on Friday, scientists said a skull that was unearthed in China in 2018 is now known to be representing a newly discovered human species that they have named Homo longi or “dragon man”.
Agencies | , Jerusalem/washington
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 05:41 AM IST
‘Early human’ skulls on display in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)

Bones belonging to a “new type of early human” - previously unknown - have been found in Israel, researchers said on Thursday, claiming to have shed new light on human evolution.

In a similar breakthrough on Friday, scientists said a skull that was unearthed in China in 2018 is now known to be representing a newly discovered human species that they have named Homo longi or “dragon man”. Crucially, they say the lineage should replace Neanderthals as our closest relatives.

In Israel, excavations in the quarry of a cement plant near the central city of Ramla uncovered prehistoric remains that could not be matched to any known species from the Homo genus. Researchers from Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University of Jerusalem dubbed the “extraordinary discovery” the “Nesher Ramla Homo type” after the site, in a study that was published in the journal Science.

The fossils date back to 140,000-120,000 years ago.

As for the other development, the “Harbin cranium” was discovered in the 1930s in the city of the same name in China’s Heilongjiang province, but was reportedly hidden in a well for 85 years to protect it from the Japanese army. The skull dates back at least 146,000 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel china
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Kind man clears tree that fell on neighbour’s property, video wows people

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP