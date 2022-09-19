2 held in East Leicester as India-Pak post-match ‘disorder’ spills over, UK cops call for calm

At least 15 people have been arrested in the United Kingdom's East Leicester during police patrolling “to deter disorder”, a report by British daily The Guardian said on Monday.

Reports claimed the stir this weekend was a protest march with videos showing police attempting to hold back two sets of crowds as objects such as glass bottles were hurled. Some people could be seen carrying sticks and batons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rumours of an attack on a mosque too surfaced on social media on Saturday, which the Leicestershire Police dispelled saying, “We've seen reports on social media that a mosque is being attacked. Officers on the ground have confirmed this is not true. Please only share information on social media you know to be true.”

“Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest,” the statement read.

The violence comes in the midst of reports about a spate of communal outrage across London and neighbouring areas following a cricket match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large number of officers were present for the safety of the people. Several people were searched under Section 60 stop search powers to restore calm to the area.

Earlier on Friday, two London police officers were hospitalised after being stabbed in the city's busy West End, the Metropolitan Police force had said. A man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. The attack was not being treated as terrorism.

(With agency inputs)