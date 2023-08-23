2 killed after Russia shells attack on school in Ukraine' Romny

At least two educational workers were killed and three other people were wounded in a Russian attack on a school in the city of Romny in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

A destroyed apartment in a heavily damaged residential building following Russian strikes (AFP)

He said two other school workers were still under the rubble in Romny, which is part of the Sumy region. Photos shared by Klymenko on the Telegram messaging app showed emergency workers carrying away a body on a stretcher.

The regional military administration said a drone fired by Russia had hit the school at 10:05 a.m. (0705 GMT).

"The school building was destroyed, and this is just before the school year, which unfortunately will never start for some," Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

