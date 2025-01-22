2 killed, several injured due to knife attack in Germany

A knife attack in Aschaffenburg, a town in Bavaria, Germany, has resulted in the deaths of a child and an adult, with several others reported injured. The incident occurred around 11.45 am local time, according to local media, including BILD. Representative image

Police have confirmed the arrest of a man at the scene and stated that no other suspects are currently believed to be involved in the attack, as reported by the Daily Mail. Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the motive or the identity of the arrested individual.

Local authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify any potential underlying factors. As of now, police have withheld information regarding the specific nature of the injuries sustained by the victims.

Residents of Aschaffenburg have been urged to remain vigilant as law enforcement continues to investigate the tragic event. Officials are assuring the public that they are working to maintain safety in the area.

Also Read: Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Bangladeshi assailant came to Mumbai to commit major robbery, say police

Another knife attack

Meanwhile, a terrorist attack was carried out in Tel Aviv, Israel, in which a knife-wielding attacker wounded four people. Police believe that the first investigation points to a terrorist act. The assailant first attacked three people on Nahalat Binyamin Street before moving on to Gruzenberg Street, where he harmed one, as reported by BBC.

The man who was shot dead at the scene by the police, he was Identified as Abdul Aziz, Moroccan national.

The police found that he had a green card from America and ID on him. He was allowed to enter Israel on January 18 with a tourist visa. He had originally been detained at the border by security personnel but was later allowed to enter the country. This is the second time terror has struck Israel within the last three days.

The age of the stabbing victims was between 24 and 59 years, and they were injured in the course of this assault.