In Trump’s firing line, the diversity of American federal government

ByPrashant Jha
Jan 21, 2025 11:51 PM IST

Activists believe that this move, while ostensibly to prioritise merit over identity, will give an unfair advantage to those who are already advantaged

Washington: President Donald Trump, on Day 1, issued a wide ranging set of executive orders that will end any effort to make the American federal government diverse on the grounds that it compromises merit and efficiency.

US President Donald Trump stands near Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde as he attends the National Day of Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump stands near Reverend Mariann Edgar Budde as he attends the National Day of Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

In terms of federal hiring, an executive order said the current system was “broken, insular, and outdated”, did not “focus on merit, practical skill, and dedication to our Constitution”, and rejected the inclusion of any race or gender related factors as being against merit.

Instead, Trump ordered key departments to come up with a federal hiring plan within three months. Such a plan, he said, will prioritise those committed to efficiency and prevent “the hiring of individuals based on their race, sex, or religion, and prevent the hiring of individuals who are unwilling to defend the Constitution or to faithfully serve the Executive Branch”.

The same theme of putting an end to hiring that explicitly sought to encourage diversity and inclusion was visible in another Trump order.

The “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” order termed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as “forced illegal and immoral” programmes. It asked key government departments to “coordinate the termination of all discriminatory programmes, including illegal DEI and “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility” (DEIA) mandates, policies, programmes, preferences, and activities in the Federal Government, under whatever name they appear”. To do this, they have been asked to change all employment practices, union contracts, and training policies or programmes.

The order also asks government departments to terminate, “all DEI, DEIA, and environmental justice offices and positions..all equity action plans, equity actions, initiatives, or programmes, equity-related grants or contracts; and all DEI or DEIA performance requirements for employees, contractors, or grantees”.


