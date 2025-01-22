Israel terror attack: US green card holder brutally stabs 4 people before being killed

A Moroccan national with a US green card has been accused of stabbing and injuring four people in a terror attack in Israel on Tuesday, January 21. He was eventually gunned down, officials said. Israeli first responders work at the scene of a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo Tomer Appelbaum /Haaretz)(AP)

Abdelaziz Kaddi, 29, attacked four men between the ages of 24 to 59 in Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reported. Kaddi held a US permanent resident card, and had entered Israel with a tourist visa on January 18, according to Israeli officials.

According to Israeli police, the attack took place in Tel Aviv’s Nahalat Binyamin neighborhood Tuesday evening. Witnesses claimed he was shot dead by an armed civilian.

Did Abdelaziz Kaddi act alone?

Tel Aviv District Commander Asst.-Ch. Haim Sargaroff said that Kaddi is believed to have acted alone, according to The Jerusalem Post. There was reportedly no evidence of another terrorist being involved in the attack.

According to Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service, two of the victims, aged 24 and 28, were listed in moderate condition. Two others, aged 24 and 59, were listed in good condition.

Officials are now investigating the attack and trying to learn about Kaddi’s movements after he arrived in Israel. Authorities are treating the case as a terror attack.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel claimed that border control officers at Ben Gurion Airport refused to let the suspect in and even called for an investigation to be opened into the matter. However, the decision was overruled by Shin Bet agents, and he was allowed to enter Israel. An American residency permit and border control ticket were found on Kaddi’s body.

Arbel also said that officers "transferred him to security officials for questioning, who unfortunately decided to allow his entry into Israel." He urged Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar "to investigate the serious incident and draw lessons from it as soon as possible."

Tel Aviv District Commander Asst.-Ch. Haim Sargaroff that "from his perspective, the incident is over. There were many [conflicting] reports. I can say that there was one terrorist. There are no others."