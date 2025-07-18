Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

PTI |
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 10:48 pm IST

The gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary police on the National Highway in the Mastung district.

Two security personnel were killed on Friday in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, an official said.

Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.(AFP/File)
Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.(AFP/File)

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that unidentified terrorists targeted a police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta.

The gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary police on the National Highway in the Mastung district.

Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were killed in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured, Rind said in a statement.

Rind added that the bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.

Rind said that authorities have launched a formal investigation into the attack and those responsible would face justice.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 2 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On