2 security personnel killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Two security personnel were killed on Friday in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, an official said. Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.(AFP/File)

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said that unidentified terrorists targeted a police convoy coming from Kalat to Quetta.

The gunmen opened fire on a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary police on the National Highway in the Mastung district.

Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam were killed in the attack, while Constable Taj Muhammad and Constable Khursheed Ahmed were injured, Rind said in a statement.

Rind added that the bodies and injured personnel were transferred to Quetta by helicopter.

Terrorist attacks in Balochistan have increased in recent weeks.

Rind said that authorities have launched a formal investigation into the attack and those responsible would face justice.