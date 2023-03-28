Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 20 Hajj pilgrims killed, 29 injured in bus accident in Saudi Arabia: Report

20 Hajj pilgrims killed, 29 injured in bus accident in Saudi Arabia: Report

PTI |
Mar 28, 2023 06:26 AM IST

Saudi Arabia: Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus.

At least 20 people were killed when a packed bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia on Monday, Saudi state media reported.

Saudi Arabia: The bus hit a bridge, overturned and burst into flames in southwestern Saudi Arabia.(Representational)

Al-Ekhbariya TV said 29 other people were injured in the crash and aired footage showing the charred remains of the bus. It said the crash occurred when the vehicle's brakes failed in southwestern Asir province bordering Yemen.

The crash occurred during the first week of Ramzan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk. Many people travel to enjoy nightly feasts with family and friends during the Muslim holy month.

