Indian-origin student, 21, shot dead during robbery attempt in US: Report

ANI |
May 30, 2023 04:25 AM IST

"The victim's parents migrated to the US around 30 years ago from Kerala's Kollam district," Khaleej Times reported while quoting Indian media.

A 21-year-old Indian-origin student was shot dead in Philadelphia, Khaleej Times reported on Monday.

He was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported further.(Representative image)

The deceased student was identified as Jude Chacko. He was shot by unidentified assailants while he was returning from work on Sunday (local time), Khaleej Times reported further.

Khaleej Times is a UAE-based English daily launched in April 1978.

Jude Chacko was a student who also worked part-time. He was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt, Khaleej Times reported.

This is the second such incident reported this year in which an Indian-origin student was targeted and killed in the US.

Earlier, a 24-year-old student from Andhra Pradesh was shot dead at a fuel station in the US on April 21, 2023, the Columbus Division of Police had said.

The victim, identified as Saiesh Veera, was working at a petrol station in Ohio. He was shot dead by unknown assailants while on the job, police said.

The police had also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the accused.

