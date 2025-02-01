Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

23 terrorists gunned down by Pakistani forces in Balochistan

ANI |
Feb 01, 2025 09:41 PM IST

As many as 23 terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani forces in two separate clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan.

As many as 23 terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani forces in two separate clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported citing the army.

Commuters ride past a bank set ablaze by militants at Kalat district, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on February 1, 2025. Eighteen paramilitaries were killed and three others seriously wounded in an attack in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police and the military said on February 1. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Commuters ride past a bank set ablaze by militants at Kalat district, in Pakistan's Balochistan province on February 1, 2025. Eighteen paramilitaries were killed and three others seriously wounded in an attack in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, police and the military said on February 1. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- Pak military's media wing -- multiple 'sanitization operations' were conducted by the security forces throughout the province after the Kalat incident.

Earlier in a separate operation, Pakistan security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. The troops gunned down 4 TTP terrorists during the operation.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistan Army Major and a soldier as well as six TTP terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The troops got into a gunfight at the TTP's location and killed six terrorists while reporting 2 casualties - Major Hamza Israr, 29, and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, 26, ARY News reported.

Earlier, on the night of January 31/February 1, while successfully thwarting terrorists' attempt to establish roadblocks in the general area of Mangocher, Kalat District, 12 terrorists were killed, bringing the total number of dead terrorists to 23 in Balochistan operations.

As many as 43 terrorists were killed by the Pak security forces since December 9 during extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, causing a major setback to Fitna-Al- Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating in Balochistan.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Budget 2025 Live, Budget Speech Live, Income tax budget 2025 Live
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Budget 2025 Live, Budget Speech Live, Income tax budget 2025 Live
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On