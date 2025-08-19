Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
25 rescued, 25 missing after boat capsizes in Nigeria; rescue ops on

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 03:42 pm IST

Rescue operations continue after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State.

At least 25 people have been rescued and 25 others are still missing two days after a boat carrying about 50 passengers capsized in Nigeria's northwestern Sokoto State, emergency services said on Tuesday.

Rescue workers search for victims of a boat accident in Goronyo , northwest Nigeria, (AP/National Emergency Management Agency)
Rescue workers search for victims of a boat accident in Goronyo , northwest Nigeria, (AP/National Emergency Management Agency)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said 25 people were still unaccounted for and presumed dead. No bodies had been recovered as of Tuesday morning, the agency said in a statement.

The vessel, which was transporting women, children, and motorcycles to Goronyo market, a hub for food produce in the region, overturned on Sunday, officials said.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria during the rainy season, due to poor safety regulations and overloaded vessels. Authorities blamed Sunday's accident on overloading and poor road infrastructure, which forces many residents to rely on water transport.

Rescue efforts have been hampered by strong water currents from a nearby dam, said Zubairu Yari, chairman of Goronyo local government.

