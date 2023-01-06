29 killed in operation to arrest drug kingpin El Chapo's son: Mexican government

Ten soldiers and 19 criminal suspects were killed in the operation to arrest Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Mexican government said Friday.

"Ten members of the military... unfortunately lost their lives in the line of duty," Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval told reporters, adding that 19 "lawbreakers" were also killed in Thursday's operation.

