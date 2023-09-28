2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: 7 Republicans face off to be party's pick for US President

2nd GOP debate LIVE Updates: As many as seven Republican Party leaders will participate in the Grand Old Party's (GOP) second debate for its 2024 US presidential election nominee pick. The 2-hour debate will commence at 9pm EST on Wednesday (6:30am IST on Thursday) and will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 23: Republican presidential candidates (L-R), former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum participate in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The debates are being conducted by the Republican National Committee (RNC). The party will select and announce its candidates for President and Vice President at its national convention in July next year.

The 2024 US presidential election will take place on November 5.