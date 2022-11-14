3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at US university, police search for suspect

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 03:52 PM IST

University of Virginia Shooting: Multiple agencies were engaged in an active search, the university said.

University of Virginia Shooting: 3 died and 2 injured in the shooting.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two wounded, university police said. The university police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.

Christopher Darnell Jones was described as wearing a "burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes", and may have been driving a black SUV, police said.

The university also sent an email recommending all students to seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on US college and high school campuses in recent years.

