3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at US university, police search for suspect
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 03:52 PM IST
University of Virginia Shooting: Multiple agencies were engaged in an active search, the university said.
A shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday left three people dead and two wounded, university police said. The university police identified a student, Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect, and said multiple agencies were engaged in an active search.
Christopher Darnell Jones was described as wearing a "burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes", and may have been driving a black SUV, police said.
The university also sent an email recommending all students to seek safety and follow shelter-in-place commands as the situation remained active.
The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on US college and high school campuses in recent years.
