Home / World News / 3 dead after helicopter crashes in southwestern Germany
world news

3 dead after helicopter crashes in southwestern Germany

3 dead after helicopter crashes in southwestern Germany. (Representational image/GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 07:30 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported.

The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn't immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from.

There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash. 

