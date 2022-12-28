3 Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake amid huge US storm

Three Indian-Americans, including a woman, drowned after they fell through the ice while walking on a frozen lake in the US state of Arizona, PTI reported quoting officials. The incident occurred on Monday at Woods Canyon Lake in Coconino County, Arizona, the officials said.

"The missing men are located deceased and identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim has been identified as Haritha Muddana (age unknown). The three victims resided in Chandler, Arizona and are originally from India," Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a statement.

Even though Haritha Muddana was pulled out of the water soon and life-saving measures were administered to her, the authorities were unsuccessful as she died at the scene, the statement informed. Following this, rescue workers searched for Narayana Muddana and Gokul Mediseti. The two men were found dead on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

“Deputies stationed at a substation in the area were called to the lake after two men and a woman were walking on the frozen lake and fell through the ice,” the statment said. The Woods Canyon lake is located east of Payson in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and is very popular among hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

This comes as more than one million Americans and Canadians face a massive winter storm.

