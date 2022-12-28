Home / World News / Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home. It's a message on immigration from…

Migrants dropped near Kamala Harris' home. It's a message on immigration from…

Published on Dec 28, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden administration's immigration policies.

Kamala Harris Migrants' Drop Off: US vice president Kamala Harris is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near US vice president Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, immigrant aid groups said. Approximately 110-130 migrants who were seeking asylum in the United States, were sent on buses by Texas officials to Kamala Harris' residence amid freezing temperatures. Many of them were families with children, Reuters reported quoting Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency.

Tatiana Laborde said that aid groups had been informed of the migrants' journey and awaited their arrival at the location to hand out blankets. The migrants were then taken to a church in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood, Reuters reported.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden administration's immigration policies. Earlier, some other Republican governors have also been transporting migrants to Democratic-controlled cities. Texas itself bused thousands of migrants to Washington, New York City and Chicago.

Tatiana Laborde said that almost nine busloads of migrants have been dropped off in Washington in the past one week, adding that many Venezuelans had been arriving by bus.

"Lately, what we've been seeing is an increase in people from Ecuador and Colombia," Tatiana Laborde said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

