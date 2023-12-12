4 killed, several injured in suicide attack at Pakistan police station

At least four people were killed and 28 others wounded in northwest Pakistan in an attack at a police station allegedly by suicide bombers. The shootout between security forces and other militants is still ongoing, reported AP.

The attack took place in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province(AP (Representative Image))

The attack took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, one of the country's newly formed terror outfits, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of the police station and started firing guns, Reuters reported citing local administration.

The province had earlier witnessed a deadly attack after a suicide bomber targeted a mosque in Peshawar in January which killed at least 101 people.

ARY News reported that police have also gunned down two terrorists during the gunfight.

(This is a developing story. Kindly check back for more updates)

