3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials
3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials

A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.
Members of police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) stand guard along a popular market street in Manila.(AFP)
Published on Jul 24, 2022 03:42 PM IST
AFP

Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination.

