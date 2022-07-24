3 people killed in Philippine university shooting: Officials

Three people were killed Sunday in a rare shooting at a university in the Philippine capital Manila, officials said, in what appears to have been a targeted assassination.

A former mayor in the restive southern province of Basilan was killed along with her executive assistant and a university security guard, said Joy Belmonte, the mayor of a local government unit where the shooting happened.

