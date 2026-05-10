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3 police officers killed, security post destroyed in Pakistan car bombing attack

Several blasts were heard soon after the assault, and the explosion's force also brought down the security post and damaged nearby homes, police said.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 01:51 am IST
By HT News Desk
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A suicide bomber and a group of armed militants targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan late on Saturday, killing at least three police officers, officials said. The attack took place as an explosives-filled vehicle was detonated near the post in Bannu, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire, they added.

The incident took place in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan.(AFP/File Photo)

The incident occurred in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a border with Afghanistan. Several blasts were heard soon after the assault, and the explosion's force caused security post to collapse and damaged nearby homes, police official Zahid Khan was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

Pakistan car bombing attack

Khan said the operation was still underway and that the full scale of the destruction would become clear only after the fighting ended.

"The terrorists first attacked the police post with an explosives-laden car, and then militants entered its premises and opened fire on the police personnel," another police official told news agency Reuters, asking not to be identified.

Islamabad has accused Kabul of sheltering militants who use Afghan territory to plan attacks inside Pakistan.

The Taliban has rejected the accusations, saying militancy in Pakistan is a domestic issue.

With inputs from agencies

 
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