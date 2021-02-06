4 civilians wounded in Kabul blast
Four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police.
The type of the explosion is not clear so far, reported the police.
