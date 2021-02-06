4 civilians wounded in Kabul blast

Four civilians were wounded in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning, reported TOLO News.

The blast took place at a shop in the Bagh-e-Qazi area in Kabul's PD1 district this morning, informed the local police.

The type of the explosion is not clear so far, reported the police.

Also read: US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON