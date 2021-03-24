Home / World News / 4 killed, 14 injured in bomb blast in Pak's Balochistan province
Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Quetta
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said at least four people were killed and around 14 others injured in the explosion.(AFP)

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after a powerful roadside bomb exploded on Tuesday outside the offices of Pakistani security forces in the restive Balochistan province, bordering Afghanistan, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack outside the Levies headquarters in Chaman town.

Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said at least four people were killed and around 14 others injured in the explosion.

Explosives were planted in a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies headquarters, which also serves as a temporary prison, he said.

Chaman town has witnessed violence in recent times. In August last year, five people were killed in a bomb blast.

