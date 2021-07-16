Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 officers shot, 2 critically injured, in standoff with man in Texas
world news

4 officers shot, 2 critically injured, in standoff with man in Texas

The episode began about 2 p.m. Thursday and ras part of a standoff on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) west of Lubbock.
AP, Levelland, Texas
JUL 16, 2021
A man barricaded himself in a house and shot and injured 4 officers in a small Texas town. (AFP/For Representation Purposes Only)

Four officers were shot and wounded, two critically, after a man barricaded himself in a house in a small West Texas town, authorities said.

Details were sketchy, but Levelland police said in a social media posting that three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, while one went to a Levelland hospital. A statement from the Levelland hospital said it went on lockdown.

Police said one of the wounded officers was from the Levelland police force. Hockley County sheriff's deputies, the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock police tactical unit were assisting Levelland police at the crime scene.

