43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll

A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan while the rest 57% were happy that Khan had to exit the government. The survey was conducted on 1,000 men and women in over 100 districts, soon after the confidence vote on Saturday night, reports said. Those who were unhappy about Imran Khan's ouster still considered Khan an honest politician while anger against Khan was mostly on the ground of the failing economy, the poll revealed.

Imran Khan will be holding 'jalsa' on Wednesday in Peshawar while a 'bigger surprise' is being planned at a public rally in Lahore on April 21, his party claimed. Even before the ouster, Imran Khan was pressing for an early election and today's jalsa is being seen as the first election campaign.

Eight social media activists of Imran Khan's party have been arrested for allegedly running an online campaign against Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to the Federal Investigation Agency, it received a list of 50 suspects involved in social media campaign against the army chief and the top court judges from the intelligence agencies and eight of them have been taken into custody.

Imran Khan has reportedly fell out of the military's favour and it has been alleged that he wanted to remove General Bajwa from his post.

The Pakistan army has officially distanced itself from Imran versus opposition turmoil. After Imran Khan's exit, the army said. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.

“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” General Bajwa said at an event.

(With inputs from agencies)