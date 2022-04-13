43% not happy with 'honest' Imran Khan's ouster, claims poll
A survey of Gallup Pakistan has now revealed that 43% people were not happy with the ouster of Imran Khan while the rest 57% were happy that Khan had to exit the government. The survey was conducted on 1,000 men and women in over 100 districts, soon after the confidence vote on Saturday night, reports said. Those who were unhappy about Imran Khan's ouster still considered Khan an honest politician while anger against Khan was mostly on the ground of the failing economy, the poll revealed.
Imran Khan will be holding 'jalsa' on Wednesday in Peshawar while a 'bigger surprise' is being planned at a public rally in Lahore on April 21, his party claimed. Even before the ouster, Imran Khan was pressing for an early election and today's jalsa is being seen as the first election campaign.
Eight social media activists of Imran Khan's party have been arrested for allegedly running an online campaign against Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. According to the Federal Investigation Agency, it received a list of 50 suspects involved in social media campaign against the army chief and the top court judges from the intelligence agencies and eight of them have been taken into custody.
Imran Khan has reportedly fell out of the military's favour and it has been alleged that he wanted to remove General Bajwa from his post.
The Pakistan army has officially distanced itself from Imran versus opposition turmoil. After Imran Khan's exit, the army said. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.
“Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances,” General Bajwa said at an event.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Toronto police arrest suspect in murder of Indian student
Toronto police on Tuesday announced that it had arrested and charged one person with the murders of two people this month, including a student from India, in what was described as “random acts of violence”. A 39-year-old resident of Toronto, Richard Jonathan Edwin, has been charged with first degree murder, and is accused of killing 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev on April 7 and 35-year-old Elijah Eleazar Mahepath two days later. An off-duty paramedic gave him medical treatment but Vasudev did not survive.
-
Bankrupt Sri Lanka asks citizens abroad to send home cash
Sri Lanka urged its citizens overseas to send home money to help pay for desperately needed food and fuel Wednesday after announcing a default on its $51 billion foreign debt. Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said he needed Sri Lankans abroad to "support the country at this crucial juncture by donating much needed foreign exchange". Weerasinghe's appeal has so far been greeted with scepticism from Sri Lankans abroad.
-
Indian consulate in Shanghai suspends in-person services amid lockdown
The Indian consulate in Shanghai on Tuesday announced that it was indefinitely suspending in-person consular services in light of the continuous lockdown of China's financial hub, which is battling its worst Covid outbreak yet. Shanghai reported 25,141 new locally-transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Tuesday, up from 22,348 a day earlier, with symptomatic cases also rising to 1,189 from 994, city authorities said in their daily bulletin on Wednesday.
-
Sri Lanka PM ready for talks on day 5 of protest near president's office: report
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is ready for discussion with the 'Occupy Galle Face' demonstrators as the agitation enters the fifth day, his office was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The protesters have been holding demonstrations near the office of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to reports, as the country faces its worst-ever economic crisis, leading to a shortage of essentials.
-
Shehbaz Sharif's message to US: 'Constructive, positive engagement'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office has said the new government wishes to engage with the US to promote shared goals of peace, security and development in the region, after three years of the volatile relationship between the US and Pakistan, under former prime minister Imran Khan's rule. According to Pakistani media, the statement from Shehbaz Sharif's office came in response to the White House statement on the charge of guards in Pakistan.
